The New York Post:

Two people were arrested during a fiery public meeting Tuesday night of an embattled Virginia school board, which cut off public comments when a fight erupted during discussions on a proposal on transgender rights, according to reports.

More than 300 people attended the raucous meeting — many voicing opposition to the proposed Policy 8040, which would require teachers to use a child’s preferred gender pronouns, Loudoun Now reported.

Former state Sen. Dick Black also assailed the board for its push to include critical race theory in the curriculum, claiming that it teaches kids to hate others because of their skin color.

The crowd repeatedly cheered public speakers who slammed school board members and denounced the plan that would provide bathroom and locker room access based on students’ gender identities.

Transgender student-athletes would be allowed to participate on teams based on their gender identity, and teachers and staff would be required to use students’ preferred pronouns.

District parents have assailed the proposed measures as potential left-wing indoctrination in the district, where 259 residents signed up to speak in the packed auditorium, but only 51 voices were heard, according to Fox News.

One student said that being a girl is not all in her head.

“Boys who identify as girls are no different from boys who identify as boys, except in their feelings about themselves. But boy, the feelings are not why we have separate bathrooms,” she said, WTOP reported.

“We have separate bathrooms because of what our bodies do in them. Bodies matter. Calling girls bigots because they don’t want to use the toilet and a stall next to a boy or get undressed next to a boy is cruel and wrong,” the student said,

“Girls’ bathrooms do not exist to validate identities,” she added.

