Rats scamper out from under homeless man’s blanket on NYC subway platform, horrifying video shows

A pack of rats was seen bunking with a homeless man at a New York City subway station before scurrying off as people approached, horrifying footage shows.The viral clip, posted on Jan. 8 by @six4bk78, shows a homeless man sleeping on the ground underneath a gray blanket with just his shoes exposed at the end of a subway platform. Nearby straphangers can be heard giggling at the beginning of the video as a few rats scamper away from the blanket toward the subway tracks.The man filming walks up to the sleeping form and says, “Yo.” Movement can be seen under the blanket as the man repeats, “Yo” a little louder, which finally stirs the homeless man.As he pushes the blanket away, more than a dozen rats scurry away, the video, which had “Only in New York City Transit” and a rat emoji over it. “Oh my God,” one person says before the video — which has racked up more than 7 million views on TikTok — cuts out.

