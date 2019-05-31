THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

The competitive world of late-night hospitality has come to this: Rats!!!!!

Specifically, a pop-up Rat Bar, where live rodents run free, and so does the booze, in a limited San Francisco engagement June 13-15.

Creepy? Yes. Unexpected? Pretty much, though these wharf cities always have infestation problems. You have to admit that it’s not just another hole in the wall.

The price: $49.99 per person, with children welcome (same price). It’s a cash bar, so your cover only gets you quality time with the rodents — and a floor show. Plus, some grammable moments, no doubt, including selfies with Rat Bar’s signature cocktail — The Ama-RAT-o Sour.