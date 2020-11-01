Rasmussen Reports:

Democrat Joe Biden has taken a three-point lead over President Trump in Rasmussen Reports’ daily White House Watch survey.

The latest national telephone and online survey of Likely U.S. Voters shows Biden with 49% support to Trump’s 46%. Four percent (4%) like some other candidate, while two percent (2%) are still undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

On the last Friday before Election Day in 2016, Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were tied at 44% each in Rasmussen Reports’ daily White House Watch.

Yesterday, Biden had a 48% to 47% lead, while Trump had an identical 48% to 47% advantage the day before. The race has been tightening since early in the month and has been neck-and-neck this week.

Rasmussen Reports has been releasing White House Watch weekly on Wednesdays since the beginning of July. But starting this week, White House Watch is being posted daily at 10:30 am Eastern.

Trump earns 79% support among Republicans. Biden has 78% of the Democrat vote and a three-point lead among voters not affiliated with either major party.

The survey of 1,500 Likely Voters was conducted October 27-29, 2020 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

