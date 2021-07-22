NewsMax:

As House leaders engage in a standoff over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 panel, a poll found that likely voters are more supportive of investigating the social injustice demonstrations that roiled the nation last summer.

A supermajority of likely voters (66%) want the Black Lives Matter and antifa protests investigated, while a majority do not support Pelosi’s inquiry into the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

Just 49% support Pelosi’s House Jan. 6 panel, and majorities of Blacks and Hispanics back an investigation into the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. The demonstrations sparked violence in a number of U.S. cities.

“Sixty-seven percent of whites, 64% of Black voters, 66% of Hispanics and 62% of other minorities think Congress should investigate the 2020 riots in U.S. cities,” Rasmussen Reports wrote in the analysis of the poll. “Seventy-five percent of Republicans, 60% of Democrats, and 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party say Congress should investigate last year’s violent protests.”

Also, according to the poll, majorities of likely voters back police and reject the narrative of systemic racism in law enforcement.

