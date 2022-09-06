Faith in the direction of the country was low a year ago, but it is even lower now, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

A majority of likely U.S. voters (65%) say the country is heading in the wrong direction under President Joe Biden and with Democrats having control of both the House and the Senate. That number is 4 points worse than a year ago (61%) and 1 point worse than last week’s poll.

Just 29% believe the country is heading in the right direction, which is 5 points lower than the 34% who said the same this time last year.

The findings run contrary to polls showing Democrats are mitigating a long-expected red wave in the November midterm elections.

Rasmussen Reports polled 2,500 likely U.S. voters Aug. 28 to Sept. 1. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

