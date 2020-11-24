Biz Pac Review:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is facing new allegations of anti-Semitism after she expressed opposition to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of Antony Blinken, who is Jewish, to be his secretary of state should he go on to be inaugurated as president.

Biden’s transition team said on Monday that Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s administration when he was also a foreign policy adviser for the then-vice president, would head up the State Department.

ver the weekend, as speculation that Biden would select Blinken to replace President Donald Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat of Palestinian heritage, responded after Faiz Shakir, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager, called Blinken a “solid choice,” Fox News reported.

“So long as he doesn’t suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice,” Tlaib, who has been accused often in the past of being anti-Semitic over her regular criticism of the Jewish state, wrote on Twitter.

Critics appeared baffled by Tlaib’s statement and suggested her real motivation for speaking out was because Blinken is Jewish.

“Biden names a Jew to his cabinet What’s Rashida’s response?! ‘Welp, as long as that Judische pick doesn’t stop me from focusing my hatred on one country, Israel, then he’s a good Jew!’ It’s not your 1A right you’re trying to protect but your vile Jew-hatred! That’s ALL yours!” Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, replied.

