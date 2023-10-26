Rashida Tlaib’s alleged links to the Hamas terror organization

Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has been an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause. However, her alleged connections to the Hamas terrorist group have only recently been uncovered, according to the Canary Mission.

In an article it published on October 25, the mission, a group dedicated to fighting antisemitism in the United States, claims that Tlaib has extensive funds tied to the Hamas terrorist group.

The group states that Tlaib used the Facebook group PAC-USA (Palestinian American Congress-USA), for her congressional campaign. This group, Canary said, shared pro-terrorism, antisemitic, and Nazi propaganda content. The group no longer exists but had over 12,000 members in June 2020.

Moreover, Tlaib allegedly hired the founder of the group as the chairman of her campaign’s Finance Committee. This position is said to have enabled the founder to promote 12 fundraisers across eight different states. The nature of these fundraisers was not described.

