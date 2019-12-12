NEW YORK POST:

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib appeared to blame the Jersey City shooting on “white supremacy” Thursday — even though the attackers have been identified as members of an extremist “anti-white and anti-Semitic” movement.

The Democratic congresswoman retweeted a photo of one of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting, 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, an Orthodox Jew, with the caption: “This is heartbreaking. White Supremacy Kills.”

Twitter users were quick to call out Tlaib.

“Um, @RashidaTlaib the shooters were black…,” wrote conservative political consultant @CalebJHull.

Shooters David Anderson and Francine Graham were followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a fringe religious movement, not affiliated with mainstream Judaism, that’s been labeled a hate group by experts who track extremists in the US.

The tweet, which was posted to her personal account, had been deleted by Thursday afternoon.