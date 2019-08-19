Breitbart:

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) suggested a boycott of HBO after the network’s host Bill Maher ripped the anti-Israel “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) movement and called it a “bullshit purity test.”

“BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class,” Bill Maher said Friday.

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think — it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong,” the Real Time host continued. “As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied.”