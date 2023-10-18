Rashida Tlaib Repeats False Claim that Israel Bombed Gaza Hospital in Speech to Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Videos show Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) riling up a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Capitol on Wednesday by spreading the false claim from Hamas terrorists that an Israeli airstrike killed 500 Palestinian civilians at a hospital in Gaza.

“We cannot continue to watch people think it’s okay to bomb a hospital with children,” she told the crowd through tears. “…And so I’m telling you right now, President Biden, not all America is with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand that.”

More here.