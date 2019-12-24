THE ALGEMEINER:

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib faced mockery and criticism on Twitter after she issued a Hanukkah message to a far-left Jewish anti-Zionist group.

She wasn't able to make it in person, but Congresswoman @RepRashida Tlaib sent this wonderful video to the folks at INN Detroit for their Chanukah party. Thanks, Rashida!



Check out the video and check the thread below for a INN Chanukah party near you soon! pic.twitter.com/LsoL1hLidt December 20, 2019

In a message to If Not Now Detroit, Tlaib said, “Your 2020 platform calling for every public official to commit to defunding the occupation in falastin and fighting antisemitism and white nationalism is one that I can support very strongly.”

“Happy early Hanukkah and thank you from the bottom of my heart … also for my grandmother,” she added, speaking of her relative who lives in the West Bank.