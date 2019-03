BREITBART

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) revealed Thursday that former President Barack Obama said he was “proud” of her during a meeting this week with House Democrat freshmen in Washington, D.C “President Obama met with us new members of Congress and it was a thoughtful discussion. The best part was when he looked straight at me and said, “I’m proud of you,” Tlaib wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her posing with the former president.

