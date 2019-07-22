WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Rashida Tlaib repeated her calls to impeach President Trump while responding to his tweet last week telling several liberal lawmakers to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Tlaib spoke at the NAACP Annual Convention in Detroit on Monday. The Michigan representative is one of the four Democratic freshmen lawmakers in the “squad,” whose feud with the president reached a high point last week after his tweet.

The situation escalated when the crowd of supporters at Trump’s North Carolina rally on Wednesday began chanting “send her back” as the president launched into criticisms of Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, another member of the squad. The chant lit another media firestorm around Trump and renewed accusations of racism and xenophobia.

“I ain’t going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” Tlaib said as she walked on stage to deliver a speech to the NAACP.