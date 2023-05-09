US Rep. Rashida Tlaib plans to hold an event in the Capitol opposing Israel’s establishment this week.

“Nakba 75 & The Palestinian People” is set for Wednesday, to mark the “catastrophe” – the meaning of the word Nakba – of Israel’s establishment in a 400-seat auditorium in the US Capitol Visitor Center.

“Nakba Day” events portray the Palestinians as victims, rather than parties to a conflict with Israel. In 1948, five Arab armies attacked the fledgling Israel, with support from Palestinian leadership.

Her partners in organizing the event include organizations supporting the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel and NGOs that have expressed support for terrorism. For example, Jewish Voice for Peace has glorified the First Intifada in which Palestinians killed close to 300 Israelis, and the Institute for Middle East Understanding lionized the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan that died last week after a hunger strike and Ghassan Kanafani, who orchestrated the 1972 Lod Airport Massacre in which 26 people, including 17 US citizens, were murdered.

Events at the Capitol Visitor Center can only be held by request from a member of the US Congress or an Officer of Congress, indicating Tlaib’s direct involvement in organizing the event.

