BREITBART:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had impeaching President Donald Trump on her mind even before she was sworn into Congress.

Tlaib disclosed on Tuesday during an interview with The Nation’s “Next Left” podcast she gave every freshman Democrat a copy of The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump during orientation week in November 2018.

“You should know how it went down,” Tlaib told the podcast’s host John Nichols, who wrote the book’s introduction. “So it was orientation week and… all of a sudden… every person that was in some sort of leadership role was sending stuff to our hotels…. And I said, ‘Can I do that?’”

After her chief of staff confirmed it could be arranged, Tlaib decided to give a copy of the book to the more than 40 new members of the House Democratic conference.

“Well this is my gift, the guide to impeaching the president,” she added.