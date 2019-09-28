BREITBART

Tlaib proudly tweeted her reelection campaign’s shirts featuring the infamous remark she made on her first day in office, telling supporters, “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker”.

Tlaib eventually got her wish after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) succumbed to the far-left flank’s demands, announcing an official impeachment inquiry on Wednesday. Democrats used a “whistleblower” complaint regarding President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky — a conversation that contains no quid pro quo, as the transcript reveals — as a catalyst for the probe.

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy,” Tlaib tweeted on Thursday, touting the “Impeach the MF” shirts.

Read More