NEW YORK POST:

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib was criticized over the weekend by House Republicans for comments she made about Jews moving into Palestine after the Holocaust.

Speaking on the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery” on Friday, the Michigan lawmaker — a Palestinian-American — said, “It was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity. Their existence, in many ways, had been wiped out. . ..

“I mean, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time.”

She added, “I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that [safe haven], in many ways.”