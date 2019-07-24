BREITBART:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has joined Rep. Omar Ilhan (D-MN) in opposing a House resolution supporting Israel and protecting it from the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, comparing boycotting the Jewish state to boycotting Nazi Germany and apartheid.

“The right to boycott is deeply rooted in the fabric of our country,” Tlaib said on the House floor on Tuesday. “What was the Boston Tea Party but a boycott?”

“Americans of conscious have a long and proud history of participating in boycotts, specifically to advocate for human rights abroad,” Tlaib said. “Americans boycotted Nazi Germany in response to dehumanization, imprisonment, and genocide of Jewish people.”