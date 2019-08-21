THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib blamed senior members of her party after she and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar faced backlash for partnering with a terror-linked group for their cancelled trip to Israel.

Tlaib and Omar held a joint press conference on Monday to address the cancelled trip, which Israel barred the lawmakers from making on account of their support for the anti-Israel boycott, divest and sanction (BDS) movement.

Palestinian-based organization Miftah, which has terror ties and in the past promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, was partially sponsoring the trip. Tlaib dodged responsibility for the partnership when asked about Miftah at the press conference.

“Our colleagues that are senior members, some of whom have served multiple terms, actually told us about the organization,” said Tlaib, who broke down crying at another point in the press conference.