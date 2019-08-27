THE FEDERALIST:

On Saturday evening, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted her sadness about the terrorist bombing that took the life of 17-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb. Shnerb was hiking with her brother and father at the Ein Bubin Spring in the West Bank on August 23 when a bomb was “triggered remotely when [Rina’s] family approached it.” Rina’s brother and father were injured in the attack.

Palestinian-American Tlaib’s tweet took a rapid shift from emotional outpouring to launching guilt at Israel: “More than ever,” she wrote, “we need to support nonviolent approaches to ending the Israeli occupation and guaranteeing equal rights for all. Extremism that puts innocent lives at risk moves us no closer to peace.”

As did the organization whose statement she retweeted, Tlaib implied that policies of the Jewish state of Israel were somehow to blame for the heinous actions of terrorists who detonated a bomb. It was hardly a surprising turn of events for the freshman representative, who often uses her public bullhorn to spread anti-Israel propaganda and bad Holocaust history.