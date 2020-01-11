MRC-TV:

House Democrat Rashida Tlaib is blaming “environmental racism” for why Detroit is a literal pile of hot steaming garbage – despite the fact that the Michigan metropolis is run by, and represented by, her own party.

“Environmental racism is what this is and it should be called out that way,” Tlaib tweeted in response to an article detailing how Detroit’s urban poor are affected by pollution.

“We deserve clean air. We deserve clean water. We deserve to live. We deserve better than doing nothing,” she added.

