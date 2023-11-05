Rashida Tlaib Accuses Biden of Supporting ‘Genocide’ of Palestinians

A video posted by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accusing President Joe Biden of supporting a “genocide” of Palestinians has furthered stoked the controversy she has gotten herself into since her pro-Palestine protest led to a storm of people illegally occupying the United States Capitol.

Tlaib, a member of Congress’s far-left “Squad,” shared the video on X Friday, demanding Biden call on Israel for a cease-fire to stop “the genocide of the Palestinian people,” or face consequences as he attempts to win reelection in 2024.

The video, complete with dramatic music playing in the background, showed several pro-Palestine protests across the United States interspersed with clips of Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and purported footage of Palestinian children being injured and killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

