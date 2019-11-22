CBS NEW YORK:

At least six violent subway crimes have been reported since Wednesday afternoon, leaving some riders on edge.

The latest happened early this morning at a subway station in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Police said a 21-year-old man was hit with a hammer and thrown onto the tracks by a man yelling anti-gay slurs. The victim was able to climb back onto the platform before the train arrived.

The night before, a 39-year-old man was slashed in the face and neck after he accidentally bumped into another man at the 181st Street subway station in Washington Heights.

“I usually feel safe. So when we hear things like this, it’s very surprising to us,” said a 14-year-old boy who takes the train to school every day.

“I have a little one and I don’t want it happening here or anywhere,” a woman said.

“It’s shocking because it’s so rare,” a man added.