NEW YORK POST:

A rare, double-headed timber rattlesnake has been found in New Jersey -— thought to be the first of its kind ever discovered in the Garden State.

The 10-inch-long newborn — named Double Dave — has two fully formed heads with independent brains, but a single body.

In the wild, two heads are typically not better than one, according to the animal experts who found it late last month in the Pine Barrens.

“It probably wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild,” Bob Zappalorti, an associate with the Herpetological Associates of Burlington County who found Double Dave, told NJ.com.

“As it was crawling, there’s a chance it could have gotten snagged on something, leaving it open to be eaten by predators,” he said, with his center planning to nurture him there.