THE WASHINGTON POST:

Richard Schneider carefully spread the broken pieces of the glass photo negative on the light table at the National Archives and, wearing green rubber gloves, put them together like the parts of a puzzle.

A ghostly image emerged that Schneider recognized. “The face, and the mustache, and those eyes,” he said. It was Adolf Hitler, sitting stiffly in an upholstered arm chair, his German shepherd at his side.

He wore pinstriped pants, a dark suit coat and a tiny swastika lapel pin. His hair was combed back, and he looked as if he was headed to the opera. A piano, suggesting refinement, sat in the background, and light illuminated one side of his blank face.

It was an eerie likeness, apparently dating to 1923, when Hitler was 34, that could be one of the earliest ever published of the infamous Nazi dictator in public life.

And it is one of 1,270 images that Schneider has just digitized from a trove of 41,000 glass negatives created by Hitler’s personal photographer and key propagandist, Heinrich Hoffmann.