NEW YORK POST:

A faulty piece of equipment charged with 138,000 volts of electricity erupted into an “electrical arc flash” that cast an eerie blue glow over the skies of New York, Con Edison officials said Friday morning.

The rare phenomenon blew up at the Astoria East Substation on 20th Avenue and 32nd Street around 9:10 p.m. and could be seen across Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“It’s like a thunder-and-lightning event,” explained Con Ed spokesman Bob McGee. “The loud bangs people heard were likely related to the arc striking the ground grid on the substation from a piece equipment that’s 20 feet up in the air and carrying 138,000 volts.”

An electrical arc occurs when an electric current flows between two points and produces plasma, which causes visible light.

“You have an arc that’s a lot like a bolt of lightning going from that piece of equipment to the ground,” said McGee.

The stunning event caused power outages at LaGuardia Airport, which was forced to temporarily suspend outgoing flights, and disruptions to 7 train service.