Rare mutation that halves risk of Parkinson’s disease discovered

Parkinson’s disease researchers say they have discovered a genetic mutation in a small protein that could produce new treatments for the degenerative brain disorder.

The relatively rare variant is primarily found in people of European descent — those who have it are half as likely to develop the disease.

“Our data highlights the biological effects of a particular gene variant and the potential molecular mechanisms by which this mutation may reduce the risk for Parkinson’s disease,” said first study author Su-Jeong Kim, an adjunct research assistant professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California.

The study findings were published last week in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Nearly 1 million Americans have Parkinson’s disease — a number that is expected to grow to 1.2 million by 2030, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

