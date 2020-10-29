Jerusalem Post:

The Boeing was set to go in for repairs before the two planes collided

A rare Boeing 747SP plane, owned by Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands Cooperation, suffered irreparable damage after it crashed into the wing of another aircraft housed in the same hangar it has been parked in for months, according to photographs.The Boeing was set to go in for repairs before the two planes collided, embedding the wing of the participating aircraft in the fuselage under the cockpit of the Boeing B747SP – almost fully.

The right wing of the rare Boeing also hit one of the pillars within the hangar, damaging it and causing the tip to break off.According to Simple Flying, the Boeing was just one of seven in operation worldwide and one of two owned by the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. The damaged Boeing is believed to be its VQ-BMS.

The plane had been parked in a hangar at the Marana Regional Airport in Arizona since September of this year, according to On the Wings Aviation. It collided with at Boeing 737-700 BBJ purportedly housed in the same hangar, according to Planespotters.net.The Boeing 747SP VQ-BMS originally began its travels around the world with Pan Am Airlines in 1979, before it was transferred over to the Kingdom of Brunei and Bahrain in 1995 to perform “VIP duties.”Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took a ride in the rare Boeing in 2018, shortly after it appeared in a Forbes article featuring the lavish interior of the plane, according to Simple Flying.

Read more at The Jerusalem Post