THE DAILY BEAST:

At midnight Friday, the new group 93PUNX, an alternative rock/rap outfit fronted by Chicago artist Vic Mensa, will release the music video for their debut single “Camp America.”

And boy, is it provocative.

The video depicts white children in orange jumpsuits gleefully rejoicing as they’re being tortured and held in cages, with Mensa rapping, “We’ll be living it up, not giving a f–k / Splitting you up, then we put you in cuffs / Then we shipping you off / Yeah, you could get lost at Camp America.”

It ends with a message in white type against a black background: “There are over 13,000 immigrant children in U.S. custody today. What if it was your kid?”