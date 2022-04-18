NY Post

A rapper whose social-media accounts are filled with venomous anti-police rants is running to become a Democratic Party district leader in Brooklyn. Noah Weston — who is running on the “For the People” slate with congressional candidate Brittany Ramos De Barros and Assemblyman Mathylde Frontus in southern Brooklyn — has called officers “f–king pigs,” “plague rats” and “sacks of s–t” who do more harm than good. “The greatest threats in this city are Eric Adams and the NYPD,” Weston tweeted from noah4DL on Saturday. On Feb. 28, 2021, Weston — known as the rapper Soul Khan — retweeted a video of an incident where cops are seen kneeling on top of an old man in the subway. “F–k these f–king pigs till the day their misbegotten lives end. Abolish these egrish sacks of s–t,” wrote Weston, a West Hollywood, Calif., native who now performs in a hip-hop group called Brown Bag All Stars. Two months later, on the day Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, Weston wrote under the Twitter handle clips4congress @soulkhan, “Bless the jury, f–k the pigs, and keep fighting [to] abolish, not reform.”

