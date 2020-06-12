New York Post:

A Seattle rapper is accused of declaring himself a warlord — and acting as the sheriff of the city’s leaderless, cop-free protest zone dubbed the CHAZ.

Raz Simone was caught on video allegedly assaulting someone over graffiti in the CHAZ — which stands for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — a six-block area set up by protesters this week around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct.

“We are the police of this community now,” a person on the video posted to Twitter is heard telling the alleged vandal, as Simone tries to intervene. “We are the leaders of this community now.”

The video then shows Simone and the tagger scuffling.

Simone, who’s reportedly been patrolling the CHAZ with an AK-47 and a handgun, responded on Twitter, saying the men squashed their beef.

