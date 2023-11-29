Rapper Nardo Wick blasts his crew after two of them viciously beat fan, 20, unconscious when he asked for a photo ‘with his favorite artist’

Rapper Nardo Wick has denied any involvement after two members of his crew viciously beat a fan after he asked for a photo – as Tampa police search for the suspects.

George Obregon Jr, 20, was left hospitalized in critical condition – with a severe concussion and brain bleeding – after he was brutally assaulted by the 21-year-old rapper’s companions, according to his family.

Police said the fan approached Wick, real name Horace Bernard Walls III, around 1.15am after his show on Monday at the Club Skye in Tampa, Florida.

Since the ordeal, Wick took to social media to condemn the awful actions – but said that he can’t ‘control another grown man’s actions’ and has said the names of the attackers.

The rapper wrote: ‘I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way, I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet.

