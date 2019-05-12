BIZPACREVIEW.COM

On Friday, Pras Michel, a rapper for the group ‘The Fugees,’ was indicted by the U.S. government for funneling millions of dollars of foreign money to Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign. In a DOJ statement, the feds announced Michel and a Malaysian financier were charged with four counts “for conspiring to make and conceal foreign and conduit campaign contributions.” Michel, 46, and Low Taek Jho, 37, aka”Jho Low,” were charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and for making foreign and conduit campaign contributions. Michel also was charged with one count of a scheme to conceal material facts and two counts of making a false entry in a record in connection with the conspiracy.

