ICE ran the pilot for a few days this month in El Paso and McAllen, Texas

About 30% of migrants tested with rapid DNA were lying about familial relations

Migrants with children can claim asylum and avoid detention in most cases

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement pilot of new rapid DNA testing at the border has found that nearly a third of those tested were not biologically related to the children in their custody. ICE conducted the pilot for a few days earlier this month in El Paso and McAllen, Texas, finding about 30 per cent of those tested were not related to the children they claimed were their own, an official told the Washington Examiner. The official said that these were not cases of step-fathers or adoptive parents. ‘Those were not the case. In these cases, they are misrepresented as family members,’ the official said.

