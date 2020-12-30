Breitbart:

In his 2014 book titled “The Divided Mind of the Black Church (Religion, Race, and Ethnicity),” Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock compares far-left hate-preacher Rev. Jeremiah Wright to biblical prophets and describes his infamous “God damn America” sermon as a “very thoughtful and compelling discussion on how a Christian should view government.”

After claiming that the difficult “existential reality” of blacks in America had debunked the notion of a “postracial America,” Warnock sets out to defend Wright, whom he refers to as “a preacher in the African American prophetic tradition,” while likening Wright’s words to “prophetic speech.”

Wright led the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago from 1972 to 2008 and has been accused of racism, anti-Americanism, and anti-semitism.

In his infamous 2003 speech, Wright described America as having failed in regards to African Americans.

“When it came to treating her citizens of African descent fairly, America failed,” he stated before listing grievances suffered by blacks at the hands of the government.

“The government gives them drugs, builds bigger prisons, passes a three-strikes law, and then wants us to sing, ‘God Bless America.’ No, no, no. Not ‘God Bless America’; God damn America!”

“That’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people,” he adds. “God damn America for treating her citizens as less than human. God damn America as long as she keeps trying to act like she is God and she is supreme!”

Referring to a 2008 clip that publicized Wright’s infamous “God damn America” speech, Warnock writes that the clip drew much attention because Wright “happened to be the pastor of Barack Obama” who was then the nation’s only black senator and seeking the presidency.

Warnock writes that in the period leading up to the 2008 elections, the sermon, whose segments were broadcast on cable television, prompted many to question just what black theology was and why Obama attended a church that “teaches a decidedly race-conscious ‘Black Values System’ and whose mantra is ‘Unapologetically Christian, Unashamedly Black.’”

Warnock goes on to describe the “disconnect between black and white Americans” as the latter caught a glimpse of preachers who are expected and encouraged to “‘tell it like it is,’ with clarity, creativity, and passion.”

