A PREDATORY sex beast has been found guilty of raping a frightened and crying 20-year-old British woman in Ayia Napa after giving her drugs. The man, who has not been named in reports, was found guilty of savagely attacking the waitress in the Cypriot resort at Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court. Ayia Napa hosts thousands of party loving Brits every year but the resort has been blighted by murder, rapes and organised crime. In the latest horror attack, the victim told the court that after finishing her shift in a bar in the resort on June 26 at about 3am she was walking home when the defendant suddenly appeared. She said she spoke to him as she recognised him from the area, and he had offered to find laughing gas for them. The woman, who was working in the resort for the summer season, said she then got into his car as she felt safe, but she “never intended, sought to or expected to have sex with the defendant”.

