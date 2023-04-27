A stranger punched a man in the face in an unprovoked attack on a downtown Brooklyn street early Wednesday, cops said.

The 67-year-old victim was walking on Willoughby Street near Lawrence Street, steps from the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station, around 7 a.m. when the brute suddenly slugged him without saying a word, police said.

The impact caused the victim to hit his head on a parked car and on the pavement, cops said.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build, between 25 and 35 years old and around 6 feet tall, fled.

