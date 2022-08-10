I have no doubt that this article will cause me personal challenges, but truth needs to be said. The simple reality is that Randi Weingarten, President of The American Federation of Teachers is acting like a self-hating Jew who needs to stop using her religion to attack Jewish values and conservatives. It is disgraceful and a smear on all of our people.

She recently accused Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) of being an anti-Semite because he tried to force George Soros-backed prosecutors to do their job, follow the law, and prosecute criminals. She then went on to harass him about doing this on the Jewish holiday of Tisha b’Av, where we mourn the destruction of the first and second Temple. She went on to mistakenly claim that Rubio should be extra ashamed because the holiday of Tisha b’Av is about “hatred of Jews” (it’s not). Her arguments for accusing Sen. Rubio of this are based on her own personal hatred and ignorance of Judaism and Jewish practices.

I do not personally know Ms. Weingarten nor Mr. Soros and am always recalcitrant to accuse anyone of ignorance or hate (but would welcome the opportunity to sit down with either and have a discussion about Judaism). But Ms. Weingarten’s words bespeak an ignorance of Jewish history and theology that is astounding. It would also seem that her lack of Jewish awareness and history are reflected in her personal life and practices.

Read more at PJ Media