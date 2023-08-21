Randall’s Island $20M-per-month migrant shelter takes in first ILLEGAL ALIENS as capacity expands to 3,000. Includes ’round-the-clock drinks and snacks, and laundry service

The strapped city has already expanded its controversial migrant complex on Randall’s Island’s youth soccer fields to house 3,000 people — 50% more than expected — before asylum seekers even moved in Sunday. The site, which will now consist of five dormitory-style tents, began housing the first wave of migrants there in the afternoon, with about 150 single men expected before the end of the day, city officials said. “This isn’t the solution for the next two, three, four months — this is giving us a little breathing room for the next few days, really,” warned Christina Farrell, the city’s first deputy commissioner of Emergency Management, to reporters during a tour Sunday. Each air-conditioned sleeping tent will house 600 green and black cots, while a dining tent featuring long white tables will offer three meals a day. The dining center will stay open 24/7 to also provide ’round-the-clock drinks and snacks, and laundry service and individual lock boxes will be offered, too.

