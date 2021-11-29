The Daily Mail:

Sen Rand Paul launches speaks his mind on Fauci after COVID tsar claimed critics were anti-science and referred to himself in the third person

In an interview with CBS News’ Face The Nation, President Joe Biden ‘s chief medical adviser also dismissed Republican criticism of his work as ‘lies’

‘The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science,’ responded Paul in a tweet

‘It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing,’ the Tennessee Senator continued

Senator Ted Cruz also responded to Fauci’s remarks in a Twitter thread branding the White House COVID tsar a ‘smug authoritarian’

‘Fauci is an unelected technocrat who has distorted science and facts in order to exercise authoritarian control over millions of Americans,’ Cruz wrote

Paul tweeted Sunday: ‘The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science. It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity.’

He was responding to an interview with CBS News’ Face The Nation where President Joe Biden‘s chief medical adviser dismissed Republican criticism of his work as ‘lies’ and agreed with the notion that GOP lawmakers were using him as a scapegoat.

‘Anybody who’s looking at this carefully realizes that there’s a distinct anti-science flavor to this, so if they get up and criticize science, nobody’s going to know what they’re talking about,’ Fauci told CBS’ Margaret Brennan.

Referring to himself in the third person, he added: ‘But if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well people can recognize that there’s a person there, so it’s easy to criticize, but they’re really criticizing science because I represent science.’

Paul had confronted Fauci earlier this year of lying about the NIH’s involvement in coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a claim Fauci fought back against, calling Paul a liar.

