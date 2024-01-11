Rand Paul Says Mitch McConnell Plans ‘Sellout’ on Border Security

The GOP’s Senate leadership is preparing to betray their voters on President Joe Biden’s migration flood, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), told Fox News on Tuesday.The still-secret draft deal “is a sellout — it’s going to continue to allow illegal immigration ” because Democrats are threatening Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) with an aid cut-off for Ukraine, Paul said before adding: It’s saying, “Oh, we’ll let 5,000 people come illegally a day, and then after that, we might try to stop the next 5,000 that day.” It’s completely a sellout. But it’s because people like Senator [Mitch] McConnell care more about Ukraine than anything else — more than the border, more than anything else. He wants to send $60 billion of your money to Ukraine. On this issue, he is more aligned with Biden. On the issue of funding, of sending your money to Ukraine and sending it everywhere around the world, McConnell is much more closely aligned with Biden than he is with the Republican Party.Paul’s comments about the 5,000 daily limit refer to a so-called “trigger” in the draft deal that would reimpose a Title 42 legal barrier when the number of migrants reaches 5,000 per day.But 5,000 per day adds up to 1.8 million migrants per year. That inflow is one migrant for every two U.S. births.Under the draft, those 1.8 million illegal economic migrants would be allowed into the United States via legal loopholes such as asylum and parole. Once allowed in, they would be able to take jobs and wages needed by ordinary Americans, and to compete for homes needed by American families.

READ MORE