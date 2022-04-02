BREITBART:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) observed that Dr. Anthony Fauci was once able to “tell the truth” about natural immunity — a reality the White House chief medical adviser has largely dismissed throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Hmmm…Once upon a time Anthony Fauci could tell the truth…What happened?” Paul asked, referring to an older clip of Fauci on CSPAN, where the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief firmly defended the concept of natural immunity against an illness.

Hmmm…Once upon a time Anthony Fauci could tell the truth…What happened? https://t.co/Dpct7IPZdg — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 31, 2022

When asked if someone who had the flu for 14 days needed a flu shot, Fauci said, “Well, no. If she got the flu for 14 days, she’s as protected as anybody can be because the best vaccination is to get infected yourself.”

“If she really has the flu she definitely doesn’t need a flu vaccine,” he continued, adding that “she doesn’t need it” because “the most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself”:

Indeed, Fauci has been hesitant to overtly tout the reality of natural immunity throughout the pandemic, encouraging everyone eligible to get the jab. That also happened to be one of the main issues among critics of vaccine mandates, as they noted that the rules did not consider the reality of natural immunity. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who fought attempts to force vaccines in the Sunshine State, also made this point about the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate.

