NOQ REPORT:

Following a week of covering the story of James Younger and his parents’ court battle over who should make decisions about his physical and mental care, the debate is not dying down. Even after the judge in the case gave both parents the ability to decide the future of their son, a bigger issue is being raised. Regardless of what parents think, should they be allowed to have their children, willing or not, go through gender transition treatments such as chemical castration through puberty blockers and hormone injections that chance the physiology of the child?

As my colleague wrote yesterday, this is the only time I can imagine taking away a parental right. The government already has too much say in how we raise, care for, and educate our children. But this is a unique situation relevant to today’s society because the rise of transgenderism has sparked a trend in which radical progressive parents raise their children to believe they’re gender is fluid. In the case of James Younger, it seems his mother was indoctrinating her young son to believe he is a female named Luna.

This needs to stop. And as annoyed as I am for saying this, the government must step in. As Rand Paul noted in a Tweet, there are already laws prohibiting underage children from participating in adult activities like drinking alcohol and smoking tobacco. A gender transitioning procedure is an adult activity as well.