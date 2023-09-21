Rand Paul: ‘I Will Not Consent’ to Stopgap Spending Bill that Includes Funding for Ukraine War

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced Wednesday he would not pass any short-term spending package to fund the government that includes additional funding for the Ukrainian war effort, just ten days before the federal government is set to shut down if a deal is not reached.

Congressional leaders are working towards a deal to pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded past September 30. However, there’s a debate about whether the continuing resolution will include the additional $24 billion in aid for Ukraine that President Joe Biden is requesting.

Paul wrote an op-ed and spoke about the issue on the Senate floor, declaring the federal government should “not be held hostage for Ukraine funding.”

“Today I’m putting congressional leadership & @POTUS on notice that I will oppose any effort to hold the federal government hostage for Ukraine funding,” Paul wrote online. “I will not consent to expedited passage of any spending measure that provides any more U.S. aid to Ukraine.”

The $113 billion in Ukraine aid sent thus far averages to “$6.8 billion per month—or $223 million per day,” as Paul noted in his op-ed.

He is opposed to taxpayers funding “another endless quagmire, and called attempts to include the aid in the continuing resolution a “clear dereliction of duty.”

