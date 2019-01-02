WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Washington is already taking sides in the battle between President Trump and incoming Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, with Trump ally Sen. Rand Paul slamming the 2012 GOP presidential nominee.

Paul, R-Ky., tweeted that Romney is a “Big Government Republican” and a faux conservative, and a top Paul aide said that Trump is delivering on his promises.

In reacting to Romney’s attack in the Washington Post on Trump, Paul also made clear that he does not think Romney, who is still to be sworn in as a new senator, has any affinity for former President Ronald Reagan.

Paul tweeted Wednesday morning, “Like other Big Government Republicans who never liked Reagan, Mitt Romney wants to signal how virtuous he is in comparison to the President. Well, I’m most concerned and pleased with the actual conservative reform agenda @realDonaldTrump has achieved.”

He joined others, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Trump, in hitting Romney.

In an afternoon conference call with reporters, Paul said that Romney’s personal attack was “virtue signaling” and a “minority position” among Republicans in the Senate. “I think this is going to be an anomaly,” he added.