The Hill:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called Wednesday for the impeachment of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over his handling of the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

“The people we are lauding are actually making catastrophic decisions,” he said.

“I think Gov. Cuomo should be impeached … for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes. … Virtually half his people who died were in nursing homes,” Paul said on Fox News’s “Rundown” morning podcast.

According to data from the New York Times, the state of New York reported nearly 6,500 fatalities due to COVID-19 stemming from residents of long-term care facilities.

Earlier in the show, Paul called in to question the pandemic lockdown imposed in New York in March, referencing the surge of cases across the state despite the shelter-in-place orders.

Paul, a physician, said he thinks pandemic lockdowns “killed the economy but didn’t do any good for trying to contain the virus.”

Paul, R-Ky., said that New York had a death rate of 1,600 per million people, which is the highest in the country.”

“Eight times worse than Florida, 10 times worse than Texas, even now with the surge in Texas and Florida. I don’t think there is a lot in New York that we could look to and say that’s what we should model after,” Paul said.

“One story people are missing is, amidst this resurgence New York has very few deaths and very few new cases. It has nothign to do with the lock down. I believe it has everything to do with the level of immunity they’ve achieved. I think about 25% or so of New York City is now immune. That’s slowing down the progress of the disease. It has little to do with human or government behavior but has a lot to do with immunity.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Video courtesy of Fox News

More at The Hill