NEW YORK POST:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is refusing to resign a day after a racist photo from his medical school yearbook emerged — because, he reportedly said, he no longer thinks the picture includes him.

That’s a dramatic turnabout from Friday, when Northam apologized for being in the offensive photo. He stopped short of saying which of two people in it — one in blackface, the other in a KKK costume — was him.

The Washington Post quoted a Virginia state Democrat as saying Northam no longer thinks the picture includes him. CNN quoted “a top Virginia Democratic source” as saying Northam doesn’t remember taking the photo.

With lawmakers from both sides of the aisle calling on Northam to resign, he appears poised to go down fighting.

“We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning — we have gotten word he will not do so this morning,” the Virginia Democratic Party tweeted Saturday.