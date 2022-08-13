Another anti-Trump hoax is falling apart.

Donald Trump’s team has now confirmed that Trump had a “standing order” which immediately declassified materials he would take to the residence so he could work at night.

Trump’s team said that this means any documents that were taken to Mar-A-Lago would have been declassified.

From Just The News:

Donald Trump’s office told Just the News on Friday that the classified materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate were declassified under a “standing order” while he was president that allowed him to take sensitive materials to the White House residence at night to keep working. The official statement is likely to become the focus of the president’s legal defense as the FBI and Biden Justice Department investigate whether he stole records covered under the Presidential Records Act or mishandled classified materials under the Espionage Act, allegations included in a search warrant released by a federal court in Florida on Friday.

