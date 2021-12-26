BREITBART:

Alec Baldwin released a pre-Christmas video online thanking supporters for their well-wishes in the wake of the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.

Baldwin, 63, posted a video to his Instagram account Thursday night with the caption, “Merry Christmas.”

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement,” Baldwin said. “I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven’t heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I’m really grateful to them.”

